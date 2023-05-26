Food delivery survey puts Trang firmly in the lead

Trang boasts a staggering 7,000 restaurants on the platform. The most popular dishes ordered through the food delivery service are fried rice, iced tea, larb moo (pork), and noodles.

The level of orders reflects the “9 meals” culinary culture of Trang, where the locals eat frequently. This culture of multiple meals is regarded as the driving factor in the increased reliance on convenient food delivery.

Other factors include the abundance of restaurants on the platform and the features in the food delivery app that align with the needs of the local consumers, according to Yod Chinsupakul, CEO of LINE MAN Wongnai.

LINE MAN Wongnai currently has over 1 million registered restaurants nationwide on its online platform, including more than 100,000 restaurants located in the southern region alone. It has created additional income opportunities for over 14,000 riders in the southern region, with the highest-earning rider making up to 1,654 baht per day.

Furthermore, the Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV) in this region has increased by 38% compared to the previous year. Among the provinces in this region, Trang and Krabi have the highest growth rate. At the same time, a survey on "popular restaurants in the southern region" among the app’s users saw 61 restaurants receiving the award out of the total of 555 restaurants nationwide.