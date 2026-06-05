Thailand races to secure US reciprocal trade deal

Thailand exports around 10,000 product items to the US, prompting officials to push for more agricultural goods, processed agricultural products, selected automotive-related items and rubber products to be added to the exemption list.

Suphajee said Thailand was also seeking to conclude an Agreement on Reciprocal Trade, or ART, with the US by the end of June.

She noted that some countries without forced labour-related laws were still subject to only a 10% tariff because they had signed such agreements with Washington, including Malaysia, Guatemala, Bangladesh, Argentina and Taiwan.

Six jurisdictions already have relevant laws in place: Canada, Ecuador, the European Union, Indonesia, Mexico and Pakistan.

Thailand hopes that completing the reciprocal trade talks before the temporary US tariff measure expires on July 24 could help move the country into a lower tariff group, although it may not eliminate tariff exposure entirely.

The negotiations still have 25 unresolved issues spread across several ministries.

Thai trade representatives are scheduled to travel to the US on June 5, 2026, for about two weeks of further talks.

Thailand is also waiting for the outcome of a separate US inquiry into excess capacity, expected in mid-June. The three key industries under review are electronics, rubber and machinery.

Suphajee said Thailand was confident it could provide complete information on all issues and believed Washington would recognise Thailand’s long-standing importance as a strong economic partner.

Thailand has maintained that its capacity utilisation in the sectors under review stands at 70-95%, above the 60% threshold cited by the US in its allegation.

Officials believe the figures will strengthen Thailand’s case in its submission to Washington.

The Commerce Ministry has not revised its export target for this year, as shipments in the early months of 2026 expanded more strongly than expected.

Exports grew nearly 20% in the first quarter, while April saw growth of more than 20%.

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, chairwoman of the Federation of Thai Industries, said the private sector was concerned by the US move to return to Section 301 investigations on tariff-related issues, with Thailand among several countries under review.

She said the case posed a major external challenge for the Thai economy in 2026 and could have a significant impact on the manufacturing sector.

However, she said Thailand had clear evidence to prove that the goods in question were produced by Thai workers and could present this information to US authorities.

The National Economic and Social Development Council has also warned of uncertainty surrounding US trade measures.

In its report on Thailand’s first-quarter economic conditions and 2026 outlook, the council said Washington could use other laws to impose additional import duties, raising the risk that Thai products may face higher tariffs in the next phase.

The council said the US Section 301 investigation covers 16 trading partners, including Thailand, and focuses on two main issues: structural excess capacity and forced labour.

On structural excess capacity, the US has raised concerns about Thailand’s rapidly widening trade surplus with the US, particularly in key industries such as automobiles and auto parts, machinery and components, and rubber.

It has also pointed to relatively high excess production capacity, reflected in Thailand’s capacity utilisation rate remaining below 60% while exports to the US continued to grow strongly.

On forced labour, the US has been reviewing policies and measures used by 60 trading partners to prevent imports of goods produced with forced labour.

The Commerce Ministry has already submitted its comments to Washington, while the case is now moving into the public hearing process.

The US is expected to announce the outcome of the investigation by July 2026.

Bangkokbiznews