Big developers reshape Bang Yai-Rangsit growth zones

TCC and Proud Real Estate move in

Near Central WestGate, the Sirivadhanabhakdi family’s TCC Group is preparing a mixed-use project worth at least 10 billion baht on a 23-rai site next to Bang Yai Station on the Purple Line.

The land was formerly occupied by Big King Bang Yai, a well-known department store that closed in 2011.

The project is expected to become an important piece in Bang Yai’s wider transformation, adding more functions to the area and reducing the need for residents to travel into Bangkok.

Another major move comes from the Liptapanlop family through Proud Real Estate Plc, which is developing more than 10 rai of former Big C and HomePro land next to Central WestGate into Harina Sports Complex.

The project is aimed at serving purchasing power in Bang Yai and surrounding communities, and is expected to add further momentum once completed and opened.

Central Northville to open in July

Not far from Bang Yai, Central Pattana is also transforming Central Rattanathibet, near the MRT Purple Line’s Yaek Nonthaburi 1 Station, into a large mixed-use project called Central Northville.

The project, built on the original site, is designed to create a wider range of urban lifestyle activities in one location and is scheduled to open on July 3, 2026.

It features a biophilic design concept, blending nature with architecture and connecting the shopping centre with the PHYLL condominium project.

Rangsit marked for 750-rai future city

In Rangsit, Pathum Thani, Central Pattana is moving forward with a large mixed-use project on long-held land in northern Bangkok’s growth corridor.

The land was bought in 2011 from Thai Melon Polyester Co, a former large textile factory, after the site had changed hands from a well-known politician who won it in an auction from Bangkok Commercial Asset Management.

While waiting to develop the site, Central Pattana sought a change in the city plan land-use colour from purple, or former industrial land, to red, or commercial use, which was later approved.

The project is included in Central Pattana’s five-year investment plan from 2026 and is described as the largest project in the company’s history. It is intended to transform northern Bangkok into a “future city”.

Wellness and community living projects expand

Nearby, Jin Wellbeing County, a large mixed-use wellness residence project on 142 rai in Rangsit, has been developed by a company under Thonburi Healthcare Group.

The project combines condominiums, Thonburi Burana Hospital and healthcare facilities under a residential city concept.

Supalai Plc has also launched a major “Community Living Hub” project on more than 287 rai in Rangsit Khlong 3.

The development includes a campus of Singapore International School Bangkok, or SISB, creating an ecosystem that combines education and premium housing.

Seven infrastructure projects worth 158.8 billion baht

The Transport Ministry is also accelerating new infrastructure projects in Pathum Thani and Nonthaburi to improve road and rail links across the two provinces.

Seven projects are planned with a combined investment value of 158.789 billion baht.

The first project, under the Expressway Authority of Thailand, is the Chalong Rat Expressway extension from Chatuchot to Lam Luk Ka Road.

The 16.2-kilometre route is worth 24.06 billion baht and is now under construction, with opening expected by mid-2028.

The Department of Highways is also investing in the eastern section of the third outer ring road motorway, linking Highway 305, or Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road, at about kilometre marker 25+850, with Highway 3312, or Lam Luk Ka Road, at about kilometre marker 25+000.

The 13.6-kilometre route will connect with the Chalong Rat Expressway extension from Chatuchot to Lam Luk Ka.

Another major project is the M5 Uttaraphimuk elevated tollway extension from Rangsit to Bang Pa-in. The 22-kilometre route has an investment value of 42.055 billion baht.

The M9 western outer ring road, or Kanchanaphisek Road, from Bang Bua Thong to Bang Pa-in covers 31 kilometres and is worth 15.862 billion baht.

It links with the M9 Bang Khun Thian-Bang Bua Thong section. Construction began in mid-May 2026, with completion and opening planned for 2030.

The Lat Lum Kaeo-Bang Pa-in section covers 20 kilometres and has an investment value of 8.93 billion baht.

Other projects include the M9 outer ring road elevated section from Bang Khun Thian to Bang Bua Thong, which will connect with the M81 Bang Yai-Kanchanaburi Motorway.

For rail, the State Railway of Thailand’s Red Line suburban railway extension from Rangsit to Thammasat University’s Rangsit campus is now in the process of procuring a consultancy firm.

Approval to sign the contract is expected by July 9, 2026, with completion projected for 2029.