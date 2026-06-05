D:CRAFT Khlong Luang sees strong demand before registration closes

New unit types target students and young professionals

D:CRAFT Khlong Luang opened registration for condominium units in several sizes, including 30, 45 and 60 square metres, as well as a new 25-square-metre “FRESHii” unit.

The FRESHii layout is designed to accommodate up to three residents, making it suitable for students, young workers and people seeking compact housing. Each unit has been planned to maximise usable space while providing the key functions needed for everyday living.

The project’s location near economic areas and educational institutions, together with its residential design, has contributed to demand exceeding the number of units available.

Following the strong response, the project will close registration for D:CRAFT Khlong Luang on June 8, 2026, before proceeding with the selection and allocation process. Further details will be announced later.

The project expressed appreciation to everyone who has shown interest and registered for D:CRAFT Khlong Luang.

“We are committed to supporting and creating opportunities for Thai people to gain easier access to quality housing under the concept of supporting quality of life through housing,” Keeree noted, adding that it would continue developing residential projects that create long-term benefits for society.

More details on registration terms and conditions for the Baan Chao Thai project are available at www.baan-chaothai.com. Project information can also be viewed at https://www.baan-chaothai.com/brochure01/.

For further enquiries, contact the call centre at 093-228-3333 or 092-257-1999, email [email protected], or contact LINE OA: @baanchaothai. Updates are also available via Baan Chao Thai’s social media channels.