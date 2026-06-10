Thai home ownership dream fades as buyers lose confidence

The dream of owning a home is slipping further away for many Thais, as weak income growth, high household debt and tougher mortgage screening continue to weigh on the property market.

A 2026 housing-demand survey by SCB EIC found that 56% of respondents had no plan to buy a home within the next five years, up from 47% a year earlier and the highest level in four years.

The findings point to a market problem that goes beyond weak demand. Many people still want to buy a home but are no longer confident they can afford one, while others believe they are unlikely to qualify for a mortgage and therefore choose not to apply at all.

SCB EIC said the main reasons cited by respondents were rising living expenses, existing debt burdens, housing prices that remain beyond purchasing power and uncertainty over the economic outlook.