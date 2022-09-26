Thai automakers urged to cash in on Cambodia’s EV drive
Thai electric vehicle (EV) automakers have been advised to export vehicles or invest in Cambodia as Phnom Penh is campaigning for more use of EVs in a bid to mitigate the environmental impact of fossil fuels.
The Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) said on Sunday that the Cambodian government is promoting the use of EVs by its citizens, as this vehicle would be popular in the future.
Citing a news report in the Phnom Penh Post, the department said the Cambodian government is wooing the private sector, especially from the US, to invest in its EV charging stations nationwide.
The Cambodian government has also publicised the benefits of EVs among residents, especially the low expense of EV charging, the department added.
"Cambodia's Public Works and Transport Ministry report stated that EV charging costs only US$4 [150 baht] per 100 kilometres compared to fossil fuel costs of more than $10 per 100 kilometres," the department said.
The department added that Cambodia's Public Works and Transport Minister Sun Chanthol expected the EV industry to grow further.
"However, there are many challenges for Cambodia's EV transition, such as maintenance services, staff with expertise in battery storage, and availability of charging stations," the department said.
The department added that Cambodia's Public Works and Transport Ministry is putting its efforts into increasing the number of EV charging stations and supporting large filling-station operators to set up charging stations.
Currently, Cambodia has 10 EV charging stations in Phnom Penh. Two charging stations on the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville expressway will be opened soon, the department added.