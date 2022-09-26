Thai automakers urged to cash in on Cambodia’s EV drive

Citing a news report in the Phnom Penh Post, the department said the Cambodian government is wooing the private sector, especially from the US, to invest in its EV charging stations nationwide.

The Cambodian government has also publicised the benefits of EVs among residents, especially the low expense of EV charging, the department added.

"Cambodia's Public Works and Transport Ministry report stated that EV charging costs only US$4 [150 baht] per 100 kilometres compared to fossil fuel costs of more than $10 per 100 kilometres," the department said.