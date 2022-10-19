Country’s first electric mini truck hits the road with prices starting at THB748,500

The MT30 is fitted with a 30Kw/h li-ion battery that is manufactured by EA’s Thai subsidiary Amita Technology.

The vehicle can travel up to 202 kilometres on a single charge and be charged at EA Anywhere DC stations. About 30 to 80 per cent of the battery can be charged in 15 minutes.

The mini truck is 4,585mm long, 1,750mm wide and 1,940mm high. The flatbed area measures 2.5x1.58 metres.

The MT30 was developed by EA’s subsidiary Mine Mobility Corporation, which specialises in 100 per cent electricity-driven vehicles.

“As electric vehicle manufacturing is one of the New S-Curve industries under the government’s strategic development plan, EA has been committed to upgrading the commercial transport system by developing locally made electric vehicles,” said EA deputy chief executive Amorn Sapthaweekul.

Developed under the concept of “Respect the Environment”, the MT30 aims to not only help entrepreneurs save on transport costs but also reduce air pollution.

The MT30 is priced at 748,500 baht for standard colours and 766,500 baht for pastel colours, which have six choices – solid white, pastel yellow/white, pastel pink/white, pastel sky blue/black, pastel green/black and pastel gray/black.

These prices already factor in the 150,000-baht discount offered by the government to EV buyers.