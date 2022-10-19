Toyota’s hydrogen-powered Mirai II set for test run in Pattaya, Rayong
Toyota Motor Thailand will next month import two of its latest hydrogen fuel cell cars for test runs in Thailand, its president said.
Noriaki Yamashita said two second generation Toyota Mirai cars will be imported for the tests in Pattaya and Rayong to showcase the automaker's commitment to develop vehicles with low or no carbon dioxide emissions.
Mirai Generation II is powered by hydrogen fuel cells, so the car’s by-product is only water with no carbon dioxide emissions.
Toyota explained that the Mirai, which is a fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), works by having hydrogen from the fuel tank mix with oxygen from the air in the fuel cell stack. The oxygen and hydrogen create a chemical reaction that results in electricity which powers the car’s motors.
Toyota Thailand has teamed up with PTT and other partners for the test run in Pattaya mid-November.
On its part, PTT will open a pilot hydrogen refilling station in Pattaya. The station will be set up in cooperation with Bangkok Industrial Gas, a major supplier of hydrogen in Thailand.
In mid-December, the Japan-based president of Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) will arrive in Thailand to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Toyota Thailand. The occasion will see the launch of a special Corolla model with a 1.6-litre internal combustion engine running on hydrogen fuel.
Toyota Thailand said the hydrogen-powered ICE car will be used in a motor race in Buri Ram.
Auto experts and observers said Toyota, unlike Chinese auto manufacturers, has been reluctant to develop and produce battery electric vehicles because it has invested a lot in developing FCEVs.
Around 10,000 of the second-generation Mirai have been sold worldwide, while the first generation has seen sales of 12,000 units, according to Toyota Thailand.
Noriaki said Toyota has been developing environmentally friendly vehicles that use alternative energy, including hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in HEVs and FCEVs.
Once the Mirai test runs are completed, Toyota would compile opinions from people for its marketing plans, Noriaki said.
He hoped the project would benefit Pattaya, which has announced its goal to become a decarbonised sustainable city. The pilot project would later be expanded to other provinces.
According to Noriaki, the TMC president will bring along the ORC Rookie Racing team to participate in the 25-hour endurance race with the hydrogen-powered ICE Toyota Collora. Toyota will also enter its e-fuel GR86 CNF concept car in the race.