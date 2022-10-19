Toyota’s hydrogen-powered Mirai II set for test run in Pattaya, Rayong

Noriaki Yamashita said two second generation Toyota Mirai cars will be imported for the tests in Pattaya and Rayong to showcase the automaker's commitment to develop vehicles with low or no carbon dioxide emissions.

Mirai Generation II is powered by hydrogen fuel cells, so the car’s by-product is only water with no carbon dioxide emissions.

Toyota explained that the Mirai, which is a fuel-cell electric vehicle (FCEV), works by having hydrogen from the fuel tank mix with oxygen from the air in the fuel cell stack. The oxygen and hydrogen create a chemical reaction that results in electricity which powers the car’s motors.