Auto manufacturers likely to raise prices next year due to rising costs: FTI

He said the FTI was confident of economic growth because the government would further implement economic stimulus measures and would continue programmes to guarantee crop prices for farmers. These measures would improve money circulation in the economic system, he added.

His group predicted that about 1.85 million to 1.95 million vehicles would be made in Thailand next year.

The Auto Industry Group also believes that the sale of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) would expand from about 10,000 units of BEVs to about 25,000-35,000 units next year, Surapong said.

His group was confident because of government initiatives to promote the use of BEVs with subsidies of 150,000 baht and reduction of import tariffs from 8% to 2%, prompting several auto manufacturers to select Thailand as their BEV manufacturing base.

In addition, Thais have also become more environmentally aware and want to play a part in protecting the environment, Surapong said.