Thailand's EV package takes backseat due to caretaker govt restrictions

He added that if the Cabinet were to approve the budget for new EV battery plants, it would create a burden for the new government.

“We have to be very careful with what we do because the entire package may be killed and that will only complicate matters,” Supattanapong said.

Hence, he said, he was wondering whether he should only inform the Cabinet about the obstacles some government agencies are encountering with the policies to promote sales and manufacturing of EVs. Such agencies include the Excise and Customs departments.

He said if the Cabinet is informed of these issues, the agencies will be able to tackle them and continue with the operations.

The package that has been approved by the EV board includes two key measures, namely:

• Reducing excise tax on imported EV batteries from 8% to 1% and waiving import tax for the first two years.

However, importers are required to start manufacturing EV batteries locally at the ratio of two to one imported pack to make up for the tax waiver. Local manufacturing of EV battery packs must start in the third year, once the two-year tax waiver is over. However, if the manufacturing is delayed to the fourth year, the ratio will rise to three locally-made battery packs for every imported one.

• Allocating 24 billion baht to subsidise the manufacturing cost of EV batteries on a first-come-first-served basis. A battery pack with an 8GWh (gigawatt hours) capacity can get a subsidy of 400 to 600 baht for every KWh (kilowatt hours) of the battery. This subsidy will continue until the allocation dries up.