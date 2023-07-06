Joint effort launched to prepare Thai auto supply chain for EV transformation

Thailand has plenty of potential to transform itself from a global production base for cars with internal combustion engines to one that produces EVs, thanks to its strong supply chain in auto parts, Assoc Prof Pongpan Kaewtatip said at a ceremony to launch the coordinated effort.

Pongpan is also the vice president of Thailand Science Research and Innovation (TSRI), one of the five agencies now working together to help Thai suppliers make the shift to EVs.

It is a challenge for Thai entrepreneurs to adapt to the shift to next-generation auto parts, so enhanced cooperation between the public and private sectors, as well as academics, is required, Pongpan said.

He made the statement at the signing ceremony on Thursday for the five partner agencies. Besides the TSRI, they are: the Program Management Unit for Competitiveness (PMUC), National Innovation Agency (NIA), Thailand Automotive Institute, and Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT).

Officials from the five agencies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to help Thai startups and small and medium-sized enterprises compete in next-generation automotive parts production. Their collaboration will also help Thai entrepreneurs develop new products for sustainable competitiveness, they said.