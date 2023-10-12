EVme Plus : Pioneering Online Store for a Thriving EV Society
EVme Plus, Thailand's largest total solution platform for EV rental, organized a test drive event for AION, the newly launched EV brand in Thailand.
The event aimed at boosting consumer confidence in those looking for EVs and catering to the growing interest in EVs among new-age consumers.
In addition, EVme Plus has been selected by Gold Integrate to be the first official online store for AION with light maintenance and repair services through a partnership with FIT Auto.
Suvicha Sudchai, CEO and Managing Director of EVme Plus, a company established by Arun Plus, a subsidiary of PTT Group, addressed becoming the official online store for the distribution of the AION Y Plus model and the test drive event.
" EVme Plus is established with the objective of promoting the transformation of Thailand into a fully-fledged EV society and increasing the adoption of EVs in the country. This is achieved through digital platform-based EV services such as EV rental for both individual customers and organizations, as well as providing information about EV charging stations through a mobile application. We are committed to being a trusted advisor in the field of EVs, covering aspects of the vehicle itself, charging, and maintenance. We operate as a multi-brand platform, offering impartial information to customers, allowing them to choose from a variety of EV models according to their preferences."
The newly launched AION Y Plus is the Standard Range Plus model, a 5-door crossover SUV. It boasts a modern exterior design highlighted by striking LED headlights with an elegant inner light pattern.
In terms of the battery, the vehicle is powered by a Lithium-Iron Phosphate battery with Magazine technology known for its high level of safety. The battery has a capacity of 60 kWh, providing a maximum range of 490 kilometres on a single charge according to NEDC testing standards.
Yong Chia Wang, chairman of Gold Integrate, one of the four official GAC vehicle distributors in Thailand, stated “By the end of 2023, it is anticipated that GAC vehicle sales in Thailand, among all official distributors, will range from 4,000 to 6,000 units and will be 18,000 units in 2024.
“FIT Auto will collaborate with EVme to provide light maintenance and maintenance services by mileage. Currently, FIT Auto has 91 branches located both within and outside PTT gas stations. In the coming year." said Surachet Pornpipat, Vice President, Automobile Service Business Automobile Service Business Department PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (PTTOR).