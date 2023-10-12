EVme Plus : Pioneering Online Store for a Thriving EV Society

The event aimed at boosting consumer confidence in those looking for EVs and catering to the growing interest in EVs among new-age consumers.

In addition, EVme Plus has been selected by Gold Integrate to be the first official online store for AION with light maintenance and repair services through a partnership with FIT Auto.

Suvicha Sudchai, CEO and Managing Director of EVme Plus, a company established by Arun Plus, a subsidiary of PTT Group, addressed becoming the official online store for the distribution of the AION Y Plus model and the test drive event.

" EVme Plus is established with the objective of promoting the transformation of Thailand into a fully-fledged EV society and increasing the adoption of EVs in the country. This is achieved through digital platform-based EV services such as EV rental for both individual customers and organizations, as well as providing information about EV charging stations through a mobile application. We are committed to being a trusted advisor in the field of EVs, covering aspects of the vehicle itself, charging, and maintenance. We operate as a multi-brand platform, offering impartial information to customers, allowing them to choose from a variety of EV models according to their preferences."