No plans to cease production of Mirage and Attrage eco-cars: Mitsubishi

In a statement, the leading automaker and exporter in Thailand said it was serving as a strategic growth centre for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. With an annual production capacity exceeding 400,000 units, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand's manufacturing facility is the largest outside of Japan, exporting over 80% of its production volume to 120 countries worldwide.

“Recently, the company's production plans for the Mirage and Attrage have continued to progress, with more than 90% of the production aimed at export markets. These eco-friendly cars remain popular in Thailand due to their energy efficiency. Therefore, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand firmly states that there are no plans to halt the production of the Mirage and Attrage,” the statement said.