No plans to cease production of Mirage and Attrage eco-cars: Mitsubishi

In a statement, the leading automaker and exporter in Thailand said it was serving as a strategic growth centre for Mitsubishi Motors Corporation. With an annual production capacity exceeding 400,000 units, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand's manufacturing facility is the largest outside of Japan, exporting over 80% of its production volume to 120 countries worldwide.
“Recently, the company's production plans for the Mirage and Attrage have continued to progress, with more than 90% of the production aimed at export markets. These eco-friendly cars remain popular in Thailand due to their energy efficiency. Therefore, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand firmly states that there are no plans to halt the production of the Mirage and Attrage,” the statement said.
Mitsubishi Motors Thailand said it continued to drive growth with significant investments, such as the new production line for the all-new Mitsubishi Triton, which features over 250 smart robots, and the new "Hyperpower" engine developed for the all-new Mitsubishi Triton in 2023. Additionally, in 2022, the company invested over 3 billion baht to launch a new environmentally friendly paint shop at its Laem Chabang plant, using cutting-edge technology.
“Furthermore, the company plans to invest over 500 million baht to upgrade the production line at its assembly plant in the Laem Chabang Industrial Estate, Chonburi province, to accommodate the production of xEV electric vehicles. The initiative will start with the Xpander HEV and Xpander Cross HEV, alongside the existing eco-car production,” Mitsubishi Motors Thailand added.
Early in 2024, Mitsubishi Motors Thailand celebrated the production of its 7-millionth vehicle and officially opened the Mitsubishi Motors (Thailand) Education and Training Institute in Pathum Thani province.
The following vehicles are offered by Mitsubishi Motors Thailand: Mitsubishi Triton; Pajero Sport; Attrage; Mirage; Xpander; Xpander Cross; Outlander PHEV.