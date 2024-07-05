Plunging car prices in Thailand ‘signal rising economic woes’

Car prices in Thailand are plummeting, reflecting a weakening purchasing power of the middle and lower classes, economists say.

This trend has also raised concerns that this could lead to reduced consumption, employment and production. As car prices fall, consumers may abandon the vehicles they are using, as their car loans may no longer seem worthwhile to pay back.

Amonthep Chawla, senior vice president and head of research at CIMB Thai Bank, pointed out that while car prices drop primarily due to a price war, it also signifies a weakening of the population’s purchasing power.

“The automotive industry is a key sector in the country and essential to the economy. Therefore, the reduction in car prices is not just the result of competition, but also reflects a weakening purchasing power of the lower and middle levels of the economy, leading to a drop in demand,” he said.