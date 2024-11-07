Chinese EV-makers offer discounts to boost their year-end sales

The move coincides with the upcoming automobile exhibition, “Motor Expo 2024”, at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from November 29 to December 10.

Changan Automobile is offering discounts on its Deepal S07 and Lumin in November, with starting prices at 1.11 million baht and 379,000 baht, respectively.

Great Wall Motor has been offering discounts on its domestically assembled ORA Good Cat since September, including Pro at 599,000 baht, Ultra at 699,000 baht and GT at 826,000 baht.