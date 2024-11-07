Chinese EV-makers offer discounts to boost their year-end sales

The move coincides with the upcoming automobile exhibition, “Motor Expo 2024”, at Muang Thong Thani in Nonthaburi province from November 29 to December 10.
Changan Automobile is offering discounts on its Deepal S07 and Lumin in November, with starting prices at 1.11 million baht and 379,000 baht, respectively.
Great Wall Motor has been offering discounts on its domestically assembled ORA Good Cat since September, including Pro at 599,000 baht, Ultra at 699,000 baht and GT at 826,000 baht.
Three Chinese sport utility vehicle models have been launched so far – Changan Automobile’s Deepal E07, BYD Auto’s Sealion 7, and GAC Group’s AION V.
The GAC Group plans to import right-hand drive vehicles to penetrate the Thai market before kicking off manufacturing at its factory in Rayong province.
According to the Federation of Thai Industries, Thailand’s registration of battery electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles from January to September this year were 75,653 and 104,197, up 11.67% and 59.27% year on year, respectively.
However, the registration of plug-in hybrid electric vehicles during the period was 7,310, down 23.33% year on year.