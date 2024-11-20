Thailand targets Japanese auto giants for investment, tech transfer

Industry Minister Akanat Promphan said he will soon meet executives of top Japanese automakers and encourage them to invest in manufacturing advanced vehicles in Thailand and develop Thai personnel in future mobility technology.

He said he plans to meet the executives of Toyota, Mazda, Nissan, Mitsubishi, Honda and Isuzu to discuss investments and the possibility of technology transfer and development of Thai personnel.

Currently, leading Japanese automakers only produce vehicles that use internal combustion engines in the kingdom, though several Chinese automakers have started making electric vehicles here.