BYD bucks the trend as Thailand’s auto sales slide

Thailand’s auto market encountered significant challenges in the first 10 months of 2024 (January-October), with 476,350 units sold, a sharp 26.2% decline compared to the same period last year.

October sales totalled 37,691 units, marking the lowest monthly figure in 54 months. For the year to date, the breakdown shows passenger cars at 185,421 units (down 23.3%) and pickups at 166,851 units (a steep 40.2% decline).

All major automakers – Japanese, American and Chinese – experienced declining sales except for Chinese automotive giant BYD, which achieved positive growth.

From January to October, BYD sold 23,532 cars, a 7.6% increase year-on-year, propelling the brand to fourth place in the Thai market, surpassing Mitsubishi and trailing Toyota, Isuzu and Honda.

Toyota remained the market leader, with 182,380 units sold (down 17.2%), followed by Isuzu at 71,361 units (down 45.6%) and Honda at 62,448 units (down 19.1%).