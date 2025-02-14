Nissan to close Thai factory after merger talks with Honda fail

Japanese automaker Nissan has announced plans to close one its two automobile factories in Thailand this year following the collapse of merger talks with Honda on Thursday.

After the planned US$60 billion (2.02 trillion baht) partnership deal failed on Thursday, Nissan said it would reduce operating costs covering cost management, employee layoffs and factory closures. The company is expected to cut or transfer about 1,000 jobs in Thailand.

Both of Nissan’s Thai factories are located in a single facility in Samut Prakan province.

Reducing its operating costs by around 400 billion yen (87.80 billion baht) in fiscal year 2026 will enable a stable operating profit margin of 4%, the company said.