Thailand's automotive industry faces severe EV transition

Thailand's automotive industry, a cornerstone of the national economy, is facing significant disruption as the global shift towards electric vehicles (EVs) accelerates.

With a market value of 2.1 trillion baht, representing 11% of the country's GDP and employing 690,000 people, the sector is crucial. However, the transition from internal combustion engines to EVs threatens to displace over 100,000 workers, according to analysis by Krungthai COMPASS.

The report forecasts a 15% decline in Thai car production between 2025 and 2026, estimating annual output to fall to 1.47-1.53 million units. This downturn, coupled with the slow adaptation of auto parts manufacturers to the New Energy Vehicle (NEV) market, puts 16.3% of the automotive workforce at risk of redundancy.