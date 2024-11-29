Stricter loans, rising debts drive Thai vehicle sales to historic low

Thai automotive sales are projected to hit their lowest point in 15 years this year due to an economic slowdown, strict loan regulations, rising household debt and growing non-performing loans (NPLs).

As of October, only 37,691 vehicles had been sold. The last time this happened was in April 2020, when the market recorded the sale of 30,109 vehicles due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thawatchai Jungsanguanpornsuk, managing director of Phra Nakhon Automobile, blamed this drop in sales on financial institutions rejecting 70% of loan applications for pickup trucks due to rising NPLs.

“Combined with the economic slowdown, automotive sales have dropped sharply,” he explained.

However, Thawatchai expects an improvement in the market thanks to government measures to stimulate automotive sales. He predicts sales in 2025 to mirror this year’s figures but said a more significant recovery will be likely in the following year.