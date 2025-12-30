China auto brands to top 2025 global sales, overtaking Japanese rivals

2025 is shaping up to be a major turning point for the global automotive industry, with Chinese carmakers expected to climb to the top spot in worldwide new-vehicle sales for the first time, pushing Japan — which has held the crown for more than two decades — down to second place.

Nikkei Asia reported that Chinese manufacturers are on track to rank No.1 globally in new-vehicle sales in 2025, based on full-year sales figures announced by automakers and data from S&P Global Mobility covering January to November. The dataset includes commercial vehicles and covers both domestic sales and exports.

The report estimates global sales by Chinese automakers will rise about 17% year on year to roughly 27 million vehicles. After China became the world’s largest car exporter in 2023, it is now poised to become the top market leader by total global sales this year.