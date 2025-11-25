October car production and sales rise, EV growth strong, exports dip

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, Advisor to the Chairman and Spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Group of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), reported on the overall performance of the Thai automotive industry for October 2025.

The industry showed mixed trends across production, domestic sales, and exports, with a notable highlight being the strong growth of electric vehicles (EVs) across all categories, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), which began to see serious production, sales, and export figures.

In October 2025, total vehicle production reached 135,685 units, a 14.17% increase compared to the same period last year, and up by 5.92% from September.

Passenger car production stood at 55,997 units, reflecting a significant 17.94% increase, with BEVs produced at 9,393 units, marking an astounding 1,265% growth year-on-year.

Meanwhile, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) continued to expand, while internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production decreased.