October car production and sales rise, EV growth strong, exports dip

Surapong Paisitpattanapong, Advisor to the Chairman and Spokesperson for the Automotive Industry Group of the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), reported on the overall performance of the Thai automotive industry for October 2025.
The industry showed mixed trends across production, domestic sales, and exports, with a notable highlight being the strong growth of electric vehicles (EVs) across all categories, including Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), which began to see serious production, sales, and export figures.
In October 2025, total vehicle production reached 135,685 units, a 14.17% increase compared to the same period last year, and up by 5.92% from September.
Passenger car production stood at 55,997 units, reflecting a significant 17.94% increase, with BEVs produced at 9,393 units, marking an astounding 1,265% growth year-on-year.
Meanwhile, Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs) continued to expand, while internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicle production decreased.
The one-ton pickup truck remained the core of Thailand’s automotive production, with 78,386 units manufactured, up 11.16%. This included the production of 30 BEV pickup trucks, and pickups still accounted for over 62% of total production in the first 10 months of 2025.
October's exports totaled 82,603 units, a 5.86% decline, while domestic production reached 53,082 units, showing a 70.68% increase, reflecting growing domestic demand driven by household economics and promotional market activities.
In terms of sales, October 2025 saw 47,032 units sold, a 24.78% increase from the previous year, though slightly lower than the previous month. This was driven by over 31,000 passenger cars sold, including 8,479 BEVs, which saw a 128.11% growth. HEV sales also grew nearly 96%, reaching 12,354 units.
Pickup truck sales reached 10,084 units, a 7.45% decline, but BEV pickup trucks saw their first sales with 38 units sold. PPV sales grew strongly by 40.76%.
The cumulative sales for the first 10 months of 2025 reached 495,001 units, up 3.92%, with BEV passenger car sales at 89,984 units, reflecting a significant 60.87% increase, becoming a key driver of the market.
In October 2025, 83,064 finished vehicles were exported, a decrease of 1.51%. Pickup trucks remained the largest export group, with 47,377 units exported, a 3.17% increase. Thailand began exporting electric vehicles in earnest, including:
The export sector also benefited from a 12% increase in the value of engine and parts exports, despite a slight 0.59% decrease in the total value of vehicle and parts exports.
Motorcycle production in October fell sharply by 28.95% to 209,161 units, though total sales remained stable at 133,706 units, and year-to-date sales showed a 1.92% growth.
Overall, the Thai automotive industry in October 2025 showed positive signs in the domestic market, especially for EVs, which saw growth across all segments.
However, the production and export sectors must continue to monitor global economic volatility and slowdowns in key markets. Despite these challenges, Thailand has maintained its competitive edge in pickup truck production and automotive parts manufacturing.