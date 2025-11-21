Chinese EV makers push to extend relaxed battery rules, slowing Thai local-content use

Nawa Chantanasurakon, vice-chairman of the FTI, said that although production costs in Thailand may be slightly higher, supporting local parts manufacturers strengthens confidence, employment and public perception. Employment in the automotive and parts sector has already fallen from over 600,000 workers to around 400,000 due to rising import dependency.

A key issue now concerns the import of battery cells or modules for assembly into battery packs. Under a temporary measure ending in 2025, the government allows these imported cells to be counted as up to 15% of domestic production value for EVs. Without this exemption from 2026 onwards, Chinese brands would need to increase their use of local components, raising production costs.

Chinese manufacturers argue that Thai suppliers are slower and more expensive than Chinese parts makers.

Between 2022 and 2025 the government allowed foreign battery cells to be counted as domestic value when used to assemble batteries in bonded zones, but only up to 15% of an EV’s ex-factory price. This was intended to support early-stage EV investment.

Despite surging EV sales and nearly ten Chinese EV plants now being established in Thailand, most current battery-related investment remains focused on pack-assembly technologies such as Cell-to-Pack (A3 incentive tier) and Cell-to-Module (A2). The government’s real target, however, is to attract upstream cell-manufacturing projects (A1)—the highest-technology segment.

Investors in A1-level cell manufacturing receive eight-year corporate income tax exemptions, zero import duty on machinery and raw materials used for export production, and 90% duty reductions for domestic-market raw materials, along with additional non-tax incentives.