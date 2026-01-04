2026 car market: world hits the brakes on EVs as hybrids rise

China’s “EV crisis”: big fish swallowing the small

Beyond policy backtracking in major economies, China’s market—one of the largest in the world—also looks set to slow this year.

By late 2025, new-energy vehicles (both EVs and hybrids) accounted for nearly 60% of China’s market, suggesting that many consumers with the means to buy have already done so. UBS forecasts that in 2026, sales growth will fall to around half of the previous year’s rate.

The top 10 manufacturers now control more than 95% of the market, up from roughly 60–70% before. Analysts expect a major wave of consolidation, with lesser-known or smaller brands unable to withstand the price war being squeezed out. Consumers, they argue, will increasingly choose only familiar and trusted brands.

Oversupply has forced manufacturers into frantic discounting. A clear example is the Mercedes-Benz EQS EV, which has reportedly seen discounts as high as 432,000 yuan (about 2.1 million baht). The Volvo XC70 has also been discounted by nearly 700,000 baht.

UBS analysts believe this price war could drag on for several more years.

Hybrids: the new hero of the market

As the EV market loses momentum, hybrids are emerging as a bright spot. Experts expect hybrid sales to keep accelerating in 2026.

CarGurus, an online vehicle marketplace covering much of the US market, predicts that nearly one in six new cars sold next year will be a hybrid, as manufacturers approve more new models using the technology.

Although hybrids still use fuel, they can reduce transport emissions and help ease consumers towards a fuller shift to EVs over time.

For Americans worried about the high price of EVs, hybrids are seen as a practical option to cut fuel costs and emissions without being constrained by patchy charging infrastructure.

Major manufacturers are pivoting towards hybrids. Ford Motor, for example, has announced a temporary pause in production of its electric F-150 Lightning pickup line, shifting focus towards hybrid models instead.

CarGurus has described hybrids as one of 2025’s success stories. It also claims the best-selling vehicle in the United States this year was the Hyundai Palisade Hybrid, spending an average of fewer than 14 days in showrooms.

Of roughly 390 vehicle models in the US market, about 87 now offer hybrid technology—nearly 50% more options than five years ago, according to Edmunds.

Stephanie Valdez Streaty of Cox Automotive said the long-term direction of the industry remains electric, but the transition may be slower than expected.

Carmakers are signing deals to sell fewer EVs, production growth is slowing, and instead of focusing solely on fully electric models, manufacturers are placing greater emphasis on hybrids as they try to align output with market demand.

A domino effect for suppliers

With the shift to EVs slowing, most cars on the road will continue to run on petrol and diesel for longer. That means carbon emissions and air pollution are likely to remain elevated for years—seen by many as a setback for global environmental management.

Traditional carmakers have already sunk billions of dollars into EV development projects that they are now forced to cancel or postpone indefinitely, after demand failed to meet earlier targets.

The heaviest impact, however, is falling on suppliers—the upstream parts makers at the foundation of the industry.

Kenny O'Trakoun of RPM Partners said many suppliers bought into the original plans and invested heavily in factories to produce EV components. But when carmakers abruptly changed course, those parts had nowhere to go.

Plants were left idle or running far below capacity, generating losses and causing severe disruption across the supply chain.

Slowing economies drag the global car market down

Looking at the broader global market, after a better-than-expected 2025, analysts forecast that new car sales will begin to slow in 2026. Cox Automotive estimates sales at around 15.8 million vehicles, down 2.4% from the previous year, and suggests this may become the industry’s “new normal” over the next few years.

Slower economic growth, fewer incentives from manufacturers, and borrowing costs that remain high are all weighing on sales.

A direction the world cannot fully reverse

Even as global carmakers hit the brakes and visibly slow EV production plans, few are willing to abandon them permanently for two key reasons: persistent consumer demand and the need to compete globally.

An analyst at BloombergNEF, points out that global sales of internal combustion vehicles already passed their peak eight or nine years ago, after which overall demand for petrol and diesel cars largely plateaued.

Today, at least one in every four new cars sold worldwide is an EV. As China accelerates its transition and exports more EVs globally, the worldwide petrol and diesel market continues to shrink, while the battery market remains the only area still expanding.

For carmakers, a slowdown in the United States may be temporary and politically driven. But as global companies, they cannot ignore other markets that are still moving towards cleaner energy.

Any manufacturer that abandons EV technology now would, in effect, be “raising the white flag” and leaving China to dominate the global market by default.