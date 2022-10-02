BOT says no threat to foreign reserve from strengthening dollar

He said Thailand had the world’s 12th largest proportion of foreign exchange reserve, higher than the US, European states and many other countries.

The BOT’s reserve of US$240 billion reflected Thailand's foreign exchange stability and helped to boost confidence among investors, he added.

The baht has plummeted 11.7 per cent to a 16-year low against the dollar this year.

Meanwhile, raising the Thai policy interest rate to 1 per cent had not caused the currency to weaken, Mathee said. He cited South Korea, where the won has weakened more than the baht despite the country’s 2.5 per cent interest rate.

The BOT has hiked the interest rate twice in recent weeks to curb inflation.