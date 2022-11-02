BAAC launches new mobile banking app ‘for convenience of farmers’

BAAC president Thanarat Ngamvalairat stated during the launch ceremony on Tuesday that the new application is an improvement over the company's mobile banking services.

Thanarat said new functions and features are being added to make online transactions faster and easier. Users can now buy lottery savings scheme and apply for loans while their personal information is completely secure.

"Local farmers in rural areas make up the majority of our clients. As a result, we anticipate that our A-Mobile Plus will enable them to access banking services anywhere and at any time, as well as encourage them to participate in a cashless society and digital life," Thanarat explained.

The move comes just a few weeks after the World Bank released a contentious report revealing that rural Thais, the majority of whom are farmers, continue to live in poverty. One of the primary reasons is a lack of banking and funding.

Meanwhile, he has vowed to take any measures necessary to assist farmers in repaying their debts following the recent severe floods.

He stated that the assistance is part of BAAC's efforts to reduce its non-performing loan (NPL) rate, which is currently 12.5%. The target for bank NPLs is 7%.

"We have already collaborated with the government to implement numerous relief and subsidy schemes for affected farmers. We intend to launch additional projects aimed at assisting farmers in debt management and income generation," Thanarat said.

