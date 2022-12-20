InnovestX reveals investment strategies for 2023 with SET Index targeted at 1,750 points

This will boost emerging markets such as the Thai stock exchange, which is anticipated to profit from capital inflows. In addition, the Thai economy is still on the path to recovery from domestic consumption with economic stimulus measures as a supporting factor, as well as positive expectations for China's reopening in 2Q23. However, InnovestX is cautious about economic growth and earnings prospects in 2023, as well as rising risks to financial stability. The company suggests investing in top equities in 1Q23 which will gain from China's reopening and the reviving Thai economy, namely AOT, BBL, BCP, CPALL, and MINT.

Innovest X Securities Co., Ltd. Research Group Managing Director Sukit Udomsirikul, said that during the transition period between 2022 and 2023, the world economy will exhibit three traits. To begin with, global economic growth will slow down dramatically, and the economies of developed and emerging markets will evolve differently, with the former potentially experiencing severe stagflation or at least a moderate recession. However, there is less likelihood of a severe recession in EM economies, but growth will decelerate. Second, global inflation is predicted to peak, especially in the US and EM nations, and to decline from a high base in 2023 as global demand decreases as a result of the economic slowdown. Third, Asian countries, including Thailand, are expected to continue raising their own interest rates, which means that the policy interest rate is already too high to accommodate heating inflation. Accordingly, we forecast a fundamentally driven SET Index of 1,750 points for the first quarter of 2023, with significant buying points in the zone of 1,500-1,600.

