KBank Phnom Penh Branch wins ‘HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022’ award
KASIKORNBANK (KBank) Phnom Penh Branch general manager Ritthiwut Watthanachai represented the leading financial institution as it received the HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022 (Cambodia Edition) award.
The awards, which recognise organisations gaining a comparative advantage through their people development efforts, are organised by HR Asia magazine – Asia’s leading media for HR professionals.
KBank Phnom Penh Branch was honoured for its excellent human resource management, which focuses on the creation of a learning environment in the workplace, as well as the promotion of employee development and a spirit of teamwork for the sustainable career growth of all staff.
KBank expanded its service provision in 2017 by establishing the Phnom Penh Branch in the Cambodian capital.
In the more than five years since its inauguration, the KBank Phnom Penh Branch has adopted an operational format in alignment with the required international banking standards, with the aim of meeting the needs of local customers and benefiting Cambodia’s financial sector.
Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and economic slowdown, a quality team has enabled KBank to overcome the obstacles and challenges of recent years.
KBank has always adhered to the principles of operations based on the “World of Borderless Growth” through opportunities to learn and develop its capabilities, from hands-on operations, creating options for the path towards growth, based on its own needs, and achieving synchronised growth with a team that has the full potential to reach a common goal.
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network