KBank Phnom Penh Branch wins ‘HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2022’ award

The awards, which recognise organisations gaining a comparative advantage through their people development efforts, are organised by HR Asia magazine – Asia’s leading media for HR professionals.

KBank Phnom Penh Branch was honoured for its excellent human resource management, which focuses on the creation of a learning environment in the workplace, as well as the promotion of employee development and a spirit of teamwork for the sustainable career growth of all staff.

KBank expanded its service provision in 2017 by establishing the Phnom Penh Branch in the Cambodian capital.