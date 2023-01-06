Baht weakens against dollar on Friday but experts see upswing ahead

He said the baht weakened due to the strengthening dollar and falling gold price. He added that the Thai currency could face further pressure from positive US economic data such as non-farm payrolls, wage growth and the Purchasing Managers’ Index.

However, he did not expect the baht to weaken further as exporters are waiting to sell dollars. Also, foreign investors expect the baht may strengthen.

Poon said the baht could rise to 33.50 to the dollar on the return of Chinese tourists and gold sales.

He also advised investors to use strategies to prevent risk from currency exchange volatility.