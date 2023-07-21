Bangkok Bank reports a net profit of THB21.423 billion for the first half of 2023

The Bank and its subsidiaries reported a net profit for the first half of 2023 of THB21.423 billion, an increase of 52.2 % from the same period last year.

This is due mainly to an increase in net interest income of 36.0 % following the rise in interest rates from higher yields on earning assets, net of an increase in the cost of deposits and the resumption of the FIDF fee at a normal rate since the beginning of this year, resulting in the net interest margin increasing to 2.88 %. Net fees and service income was at a similar level to the first half of 2022.

Operating expenses rose by 18.3 % following an increase in economic activities, and partly from expenses for operational efficiency improvement. Meanwhile, the cost-to-income ratio declined to 47.1 %.

According to consistently setting aside expected credit losses, the Bank provided the similar level of expected credit losses as the previous quarter. As a result, the expected credit losses for the first half of 2023 amounted to THB17.354 billion.

Bangkok Bank maintains a healthy financial position, high liquidity and capital positions under its prudent management approach for strong and sustainable growth

At the end of June 2023, the Bank's total loans amounted to THB2.698304 trillion, rising 0.6 % from the end of last year, mainly due to an increase in loans to large corporate customers and loans made through the Bank's international network. The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans was at a manageable level of 2.9 %. The Bank continues to prudently set aside expected credit losses, leading to a robust allowance for expected credit losses to non-performing loans ratio of 287.1 %.

As of June 30, 2023, the Bank's deposits amounted to THB 3.200155 trillion, a similar level compared to the end of last year. The loan-to-deposit ratio stood at 84.3 %. In terms of capital, the total capital adequacy ratio, Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio, and Common Equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of the Bank and its subsidiaries stood at 19.1 %, 15.7 % and 14.9 percent respectively, comfortably above the Bank of Thailand's minimum capital requirements.

