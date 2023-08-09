CIMB Thai Bank seeks overseas investments to boost revenue

The bank aims to close US$2-3 billion in deals in the next six months, boosting its foreign loans to hundreds of billions. The bank projects significant growth in its major foreign investments while keeping debt below 2%.

Wut Thanittiraporn, CIMB Thai’s senior executive vice president of business and corporate financial transactions, says the trend of major clients investing abroad is expected to continue in the second half of this year. Thai companies with clear strategies are looking to expand their businesses in various sectors internationally, including energy, petrochemicals, retail, automotive, food and beverages, and agro-processing.

The bank's approach to expanding into foreign markets takes various forms, such as business expansion through construction of facilities, investment partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions (M&A). While political factors in each country, including Thailand, pose some risks, they do not deter large Thai businesses from foreign investments, as they typically plan ahead and have been increasing foreign investments at a higher rate than during the Covid-19 period, Wut said.

The bank is expecting to see opportunities for significant M&A deals in the second half of this year, averaging more than US$500 million per deal, or about 1.7 billion baht. The bank could potentially close around 2-3 M&A deals by the end of the year, contributing to foreign investment reaching nearly 100 billion baht, Wut added.

In the first half of 2023, the bank was entrusted with enabling major clients to expand their businesses in various international markets.