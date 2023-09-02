Krungthai Bank, IBM establish joint venture to drive sustainable growth

Payong Srivanich, CEO, Krungthai Bank PCL, said, "IBMDT will be an important part that transforms the Bank's IT infrastructure and introduces new ways of working to our traditional banking businesses. We must build future-ready skills as part of our two-banking-model strategy, which encompasses sustaining and enhancing traditional banking businesses in parallel with developing innovative, new businesses. Doing so will enable us to strengthen our competitive edge, attend to every facet of our customers' needs, create new business opportunities, and improve the quality of life for many Thai people."

This collaboration will allow the Bank to benefit from IBM's expertise in technology and consulting, with the use of the globally proven IBM GarageTM methodology for greater agility and operational speed. IBMDT will contribute to modernizing and upgrading the Bank's IT infrastructure, ensuring security, stability, and efficiency in support of the bank's future plans to be more technology- and innovation-driven. It will also give Krungthai the next wave of competitive advantage in the global banking space, strengthen its traditional banking businesses, and enable sustainable core growth.