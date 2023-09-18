SCB WEALTH holds seminar on maximizing customer wealth in turbulent times 

Somprawin Manprasert, the First Executive Vice President, Chief Economist and Chief Strategy Officer at Siam Commercial Bank, took the helm in leading this event.

Joining him were Supachai Parchariyanon, M.D. and Co-Founder and CEO of the consulting and investment company RISE; Sornchai Suneta, Executive Vice President of SCB Investment Office and Product Function at Siam Commercial Bank; Sukit Udomsirikul, Managing Director of the Research Group at InnovestX Securities Co., Ltd.; and Kampon Adireksombat, First Senior Vice President and Team Head of SCB Chief Investment Office at Siam Commercial Bank, all of whom attended this recent seminar held at the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.