Real wage growth and inflation rollover in US pushing aside recession fears in 2024

"Global inflation is rolling over at varying speeds. The European Central Bank is now at peak rates and the US Federal Reserve is likely very close. As long as the core consumer price index remains on a falling trend, then interest rates in both regions can start to come down by mid-2024" Hofer predicted.

Contrary to popular belief, LGT also believes that globalisation remains intact post-pandemic. While Covid-19 was a negative trade shock to the global economy, it has quickly recovered. As an example, the US economy has grown very rapidly since the end of Covid-19 as US corporate profits have also surged. These positive trends in the US and Europe, both key markets for global investors, should bode well in general.

“What we see in the Asia Pacific, for example, Thailand, there has been an approximately 3% to 3.2% growth, with predictions for 2024 to be a little lower at 3% or 3.1%, depending on China’s ability to reaccelerate in 2024. With regard to the Thai equity market, my view has always been that Thailand is a South East Asia success story, not only for tourism but also for manufacturing. Manufacturing in Thailand is extremely strong, it is very competitive, and the Thai economy has really moved up the value chain. Thus, in the longer term, we expect very positive prospects for the Thai economy and Thai Baht,” Hofer concluded.

