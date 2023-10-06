Global funds dump 90 billion baht in Thai bonds since new govt appointed

The foreign net bond sell-off since the beginning of the year totals 155.50 billion as of October 5, according to the Thai Bond Market Association (ThaiBMA).

It blames the outflows on external factors, followed by domestic supply factors.

The 10-year Thai bond yield could touch 3.50%, according to market predictions.

From August 1 to October 5 this year, foreign investors sold Thai bonds worth 93.63 billion baht.

The net-sell figures for August, September, and October were 55.26 billion, 33.36 billion, and 5.35 billion baht, respectively.

The 10-year government bond yield rate on October 5 rose to 3.367%, the highest in nine years.

The Thai bond yield curve has risen across the first three quarters of this year, with spikes in short-term bond yields driven by the Bank of Thailand's five policy rate hikes in 2023.

Additionally, the announcement of the government's bond issuance plan for fiscal year 2024, which increased by 160 billion baht from the previous fiscal year, combined with the government's stimulus policies, led to a rapid upward adjustment in bond yields in September.

The two-year Thai bond yield increased by 90 basis points (bps) from the end of the previous year, standing at 2.54%, while the 10-year bond yield increased by 54bps, reaching 3.18% as of the third quarter of this year.

The rise in bond yield was driven by foreign selling pressure and external factors, the ThaiBMA said.

Somjin Sornpaisal, ThaiBMA managing director, said the main factors behind the outflows and bond-yield rise were supply-demand dynamics and investor flight to markets with higher returns.