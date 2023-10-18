Amid higher NIM, Thai banks expected to report THB186-191 billion profit for 9 months: KResearch

The banks' financial statements for the third quarter of this year still reflect adjustments to protect their operational performance, despite benefiting from the increase in interest rates, supporting the net interest margin (NIM) of the Thai banking system within the range of 3.14-3.18%, the centre said.

Even though the rising domestic interest rates should boost interest income and NIM — one measure of the net return on the bank's earning assets, which include investment securities, loans, and leases — of the Thai banking system in the third quarter of this year, the cost of deposit mobilisation is also increasing, the centre said.

Gaining from policy rate hike

KResearch added that the recent upward adjustments in policy interest rates and lending rates of commercial banks would help boost the NIM of the Thai banking system to be within the range of 3.14-3.18% in the third quarter of this year, up from 3.09% in the second quarter. The returns from lending are expected to benefit from the increasing proportion of high-yielding loan portfolios compared to the overall loan portfolio.

However, the cost of deposit mobilisation in the third quarter of of this year might increase due to the continuously rising proportion of fixed deposits.

KResearch has forecast that the proportion of fixed deposits in the third quarter of this year will be in the range of 29.0-29.4% of total deposits, compared to the overall proportion of 24.0% in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the deposit costs of the Thai banking system in the third quarter of this year may increase to 0.80-0.88% compared to 0.71% in the second quarter.

This follows several commercial banks adjusting their interest rates on savings products and continuous special fixed deposit campaigns.