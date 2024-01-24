KTB shares fall sharply on biggest sell-off

The sell off, the largest single-day cashing out in KTB's history, was triggered by the bank’s announcement of its fourth-quarter 2023 financial results. The bank reported a net profit of 6.11 billion baht, down 25% from the same quarter of 2022. The decline in profit was due to a number of factors, including higher provisions for bad loans and a decline in non-interest income.

Specifically, KTB set aside 13.07 billion baht in provisions for bad loans in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from 8.157 billion baht in the third quarter. This was due to the bank's exposure to a large corporate customer that is facing financial difficulties.