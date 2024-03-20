Will Kakao Bank secure footing in untapped Thai market?

Earlier this month, Thailand’s Ministry of Finance confirmed regulations for authorising virtual banks, the equivalent of internet lenders in Korea.

According to the regulations, authorized lenders can offer full banking services, ranging from taking deposits to credit transactions. Lenders must have registered capital of between 5 billion and 10 billion baht ($139 million to $277 million).

The Bank of Thailand will receive applications from Wednesday to Sept. 10.

After a nine-month screening process, the new banks are to begin operations within one year. Though the BOT had initially decided to grant three virtual banking licenses, a later announcement showed the number of licenses would not be limited.

"It is expected that virtual banks will bring about better customer experience and stimulate healthy competition in the Thai financial institution system, without posing risks to financial stability," the Bank of Thailand explained.

The latest measure opens up possibilities for Kakao Bank, the internet banking arm of Korean tech behemoth Kakao. The internet lender has teamed up with a local counterpart to make its way into the country.