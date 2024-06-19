Govt readies measures to boost liquidity of Thai economy

After an underwhelming economic expansion in the first half of 2024 due to both internal and external factors, the government is planning to increase the liquidity of the Thai economy during the rest of the year by accelerating disbursement of the government’s budget and providing loans for entrepreneurs, the Finance Ministry said this week.

During an interview with Krungthep Turakij newspaper on Monday, Deputy Finance Minister Paopoom Rojanasakul said that the Thai economy is currently suffering from a chronic problem: Lack of liquidity.

“The main reason behind the sluggish economic expansion is that most of the government's expenditure has yet to enter the economy, due to delays in disbursement of FY2024 budget,” he said. “This has resulted in no new investment and a lack of funds to stimulate the economy.”

He said the fact that the current policy rate is too high for the economic climate did not help the situation. With potential investors all waiting for positive signs, the Thai manufacturing sector is suffering from a halt in the expansion of production and recruitment, he said.