\"Japan-ASEAN Startup Fair 2024: Connecting networks for sustainable growth

This event aims to create business matching opportunities for over 60 startups from six countries with more than 180 leading international companies.

This initiative enhances the startup ecosystem and fosters network connections, driving growth in the ASEAN region and Japan. Through this collaboration, Krungsri and its partners play a key role in promoting sustainable regional economic growth.

On this occasion, Otaka Masato, Japanese ambassador to Thailand, presided over the ceremony and gave the opening speech.

In his address, he said that promoting the startup ecosystem is one of the key missions of the Japanese government under the Five-Year Joint Action Plan on Japan-Thailand Strategic Economic Partnership.

Key areas of cooperation include projects related to Japan's "Green Transformation (GX)" strategy and Thailand's "BCG Economy".

It is hoped that this will lead to the growth of startup businesses and digital transformation in the region.