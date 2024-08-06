Thailand’s SCBX reaffirms partnership with Kakao Bank

Thailand’s largest financial group SCBX has reaffirmed its commitment to the digital banking partnership with Kakao Bank despite growing legal risks surrounding Kakao Corp., the controlling shareholder of the Korean internet-only bank.

"We do not foresee any changes to our current business relationship (with Kakao Bank) based on the recent news," SCBX's Chief Customer Officer Sutirapan Sakkawatra told The Korea Herald via email, regarding the impact of Kakao's legal developments.

On July 23, Kakao Corp.'s founder and top decision-maker Kim Beom-su was arrested on charges of stock manipulation related to the IT giant's takeover of K-pop powerhouse SM Entertainment last year, fueling uncertainty over key Kakao companies, including Kakao Bank.

"Our focus remains on our business operations and ongoing projects," the chief publicist continued, adding, "Regarding our partnership with Kakao Bank, we continue to collaborate on our joint initiatives as planned for Thailand."

SCBX, which owns Siam Commercial Bank, Thailand’s leading lender, is a key partner for Kakao Bank in its ambitious expansion into Southeast Asia.

With virtual banking services debuting in Thailand in 2026, the local authorities have started accepting applications for the three operating licenses, and an SCBX-led consortium is considered one of the potent bidders. Kakao Bank, along with China’s leading online lender WeBank, are the key members of the consortium.

With the review process set to be completed by the first half of next year, the Korean firm aims to secure at least 20 per cent of the shares in the upcoming virtual bank.