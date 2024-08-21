Five contestants vying for three virtual bank licences

Five companies and joint ventures have applied to establish a virtual bank in Thailand after the Bank of Thailand (BOT) opened applications in March, a news source from the central bank said on Tuesday.

Applications close on September 19 and the BOT will then select three qualified operators to run the country’s first virtual banks. The result is expected to be announced by June.

The BOT plans to introduce virtual banks – a new type of commercial bank – for the first time next year by granting three licences. The central bank argued that the number was suitable to ensure the domestic financial market’s stability and protect depositors from risks associated with new businesses.

The first contestant is SCB X, a financial arm of Siam Commercial Bank, which joined with foreign virtual bank operators China’s WeBank and South Korea’s KakaoBank to further strengthen its candidacy.

The second contestant is a joint venture of energy conglomerate Gulf Energy Development (GULF), telecom giant Advanced Info Service (AIS) and Krungthai Bank Plc (KTB). They boast a substantial client base of over 100 million users from combined customers of KTB and AIS.

Thailand’s largest private company Charoen Pokphand (CP) Group is also in the race for one of the three virtual bank licences. CP plans to harness the large client base from its True Money platform, and is backed by China’s biggest financial investment company Ant Group.