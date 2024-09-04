Property, financial stocks to go up following rate cut: Analysts

Stock analysts estimate that shares in property and financial-related businesses will increase in price after the long-awaited reduction in the interest rate – a move several parties expect the Bank of Thailand (BOT) to announce around December.

Gun Hathaisattha, an investment analyst at CGS International Securities, said on Tuesday that he expected the BOT to cut the policy rate in the last meeting this year in December, following a reduction of the US interest rate by the Federal Reserve, which could happen as early as this month.

After the rate cut, both property and financial stocks will increase in price, especially the former, whose price has gone down further this year, he said.

Property companies have an advantage over financial firms, as they have wider investment markets covering upcountry areas, while financial customers are mostly clustered in the metropolitan area, said Gun.

“However, the property sector this year is facing challenges as a result of the flooding. If the problem drags on for too long, investors could eventually shift their capital elsewhere,” he added.

Gun also predicted stagnant growth in the loan market this year due to banks employing stricter loan measures and rising household debts. It remains to be seen whether the government’s digital wallet scheme will help reduce household debts or not, he said.