Silverlake Axis, Lao Bullion Bank partner to boost gold reserves, stability

"As the first bank to facilitate gold trading in Laos, the creation of the Lao Bullion Bank represents a pivotal moment for the country’s financial system. It will enable both individuals and businesses to securely deposit and trade gold. We are confident that our collaboration with Silverlake Axis will help us fulfil our mission of contributing to the stability of the Lao Kip and the broader economy by standardising gold trading practices in line with international standards,” said Chanthone Sitthixay, President of Lao Bullion Bank. “We are proud to support the government’s vision for economic independence and sustainable growth."

The partnership aims to support Lao Bullion Bank’s goal of building the gold reserves in Laos, enhancing the country’s financial stability, and strengthening its economy.

As the bank looks to be fully operational towards the end of the year, Silverlake Axis will help users seamlessly trade gold and use other financial services offered by the bank, enhancing its role as a central institution in the gold market. This will enable the bank to standardise gold trading and investment, attracting domestic and international stakeholders.