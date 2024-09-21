Srettha’s adviser Kittiratt rumored to take over as BOT board chairman

Former finance minister Kittiratt Na-Ranong has been rumored to be named the new board chairman of the Bank of Thailand (BOT), a Finance Ministry source has revealed.

Analysts believe the move is the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s attempt to pressure the central bank to use monetary policies that will boost the stagnating economy, including cutting the interest rate.

Kittiratt, who used to serve as chief adviser to former prime minister Srettha Thavisin, will succeed current chairman Porametee Vimolsiri, whose term ends this month.

In his role as PM’s adviser, Kittirat had expressed several opinions regarding the operations of the central bank. He had openly commented on the policy rate being excessively high and had mentioned that the BOT’s excessive use of "independence" has caused widespread distress to the economy.