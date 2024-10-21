CIMB Thai posts a 9-month profit of 1.8 billion baht, up nearly 9%.

Operating income grew by 4.5% YoY, or THB 463.5 million, to THB 10.7855 billion, mainly due to a 6.8% rise in net fee and service income, primarily from higher fees related to goods and services payments, fund transfers, and collections.

Other operating income increased by 24.9%, or THB 506.7 million, driven by higher net gains on financial instruments measured at fair value through profit or loss. This growth was partially offset by lower gains from the sale of non-performing loans and investments. Net interest income saw a slight decline of 1.5%, or THB 106.7 million.

Operating expenses rose by 6.5%, or THB 407.1 million, due to higher impairment losses on properties for sale, though lower personnel expenses helped mitigate the impact. As a result, the cost-to-income ratio increased to 61.7% from 60.6% in 9M2023.

Net interest margin (NIM) over earning assets decreased to 2.3% from 2.6% in 9M2023 due to higher funding costs.