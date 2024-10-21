Krungsri reports a 7% decline in 9-month profit, standing at 23 billion baht

Key highlights of Krungsri's 9M/24 performance:

Net Profit: 23.42 billion baht, down by 7.0% or 1.77 billion baht YoY due to increased expected credit loss (ECL) provisions.

Loans: Decreased by 4.5% or 90.27 baht billion from December 2023, reflecting cautious lending amidst weakening business and consumer sentiment.

Deposits: Increased by 3.3% or 60.01 billion baht from December 2023, mainly from growth in time deposits.

Net Interest Margin (NIM): Improved to 4.33%, up from 3.70% in 9M/23.

Non-Interest Income: Grew by 23.2% or 6.30 billion baht YoY, driven by fee income from ASEAN operations.

Cost-to-Income Ratio: Improved to 43.8%, compared to 44.2% in 9M/23.

NPL Ratio: Recorded at 3.20%, with credit cost at 245 basis points and a coverage ratio of 124.6%.

Capital Adequacy Ratio (Bank only): Strengthened to 18.94%, up from 18.24% in December 2023.