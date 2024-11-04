BOT postpones meeting on appointment of National Bank Board chairman

The meeting, originally scheduled for Monday, November 4, now will take place on November 11.

Wirekha Santaphan, secretary of the Selection Committee, explained that the postponement is necessary to allow the committee sufficient time to review information thoroughly and make informed decisions.

The Selection Committee is responsible for nominating candidates for the position of chairman and director of the National Bank Board. The BOT Act stipulates that the central bank can nominate twice the number of candidates as the Ministry of Finance, which can nominate once.

The committee's previous meeting on October 8 was also postponed to allow for additional information gathering. The aim is to ensure a rigorous and transparent selection process, the BOT says.

