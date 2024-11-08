Bangkok Bank ready to support Thai businesses venturing into India

The bank is committed to supporting Thai entrepreneurs in their expansion efforts by providing comprehensive financial services and advisory support.

With its robust economic growth and substantial population, India has emerged as a global economic powerhouse. The country's annual growth rate of 6-7% presents significant opportunities for Thai businesses, he said.

"Over the past few years and in the next 5-10 years, it will also be an opportunity for Thai businesses to trade or invest more in India," Chartsiri said.

Bangkok Bank is ready to support Thai entrepreneurs who want to expand their business to India in terms of consulting, risk management, and financial support, he said.

"We are committed to being a 'thought partner' that helps Thai businesses adapt and grow strongly and sustainably in this potential market," Chartsiri added.

The bank is ready to provide investment advice, risk management, and trade finance services to help Thai businesses navigate the Indian market.

Nagesh Singh, India’s ambassador to Thailand, acknowledged that there may be misconceptions about India among potential investors.

"Investors' understanding of India may still be inaccurate and they do not know India yet. Therefore, they do not dare to decide to invest," he said.

However, he emphasised India's strong economic fundamentals and growth potential.