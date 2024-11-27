Commercial banking sector stable but non-performing loans rise again

While the overall condition of the commercial banking system in the third quarter of 2024 was considered stable, Suwannee Jetsadasak, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand’s Financial Institutions Policy and Supervision Department, has warned that close attention must be paid to lending and the debt repayment ability of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as the number of non-performing loans (NPLs) continues to rise.

Total lending by commercial banks contracted by 2% year-on-year, marking the first quarterly decline in 14 years since the 2008 global financial crisis, colloquially known as the “Hamburger Crisis”.

The primary reasons for the contraction include loan repayments by the government ahead of the fiscal year-end disbursements and repayments by certain large businesses that secured funds through bond issuances.

These factors led to an overall reduction in loan disbursement.